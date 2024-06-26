New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.51

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 241485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NFE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $602.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. New Fortress Energy's quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

