New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.99

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 425860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $561.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in New Found Gold in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

