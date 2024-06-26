New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 101.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,862 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 1.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $271,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

NYSE EDU traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,215. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.48.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

