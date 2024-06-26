New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 129.86 ($1.65), with a volume of 52076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.46).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share. This is a positive change from New Star Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 20.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. New Star Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2,650.00 and a beta of 0.30.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

