NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 193,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 206,654 shares.The stock last traded at $19.74 and had previously closed at $19.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAMS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CEO Michael H. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,571.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

