Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Purchases C$679,850.00 in Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00.

TSE:NXR.UN remained flat at C$6.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 149,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,085. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$8.69. The firm has a market cap of C$468.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

NXR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.42.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

