Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Purchases C$679,850.00 in Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance
TSE:NXR.UN remained flat at C$6.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 149,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,085. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$8.69. The firm has a market cap of C$468.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.36.
Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 27.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
