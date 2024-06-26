Nicole Torraco Sells 4,743 Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

PGY stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $851.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $33.96.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Featured Articles

