NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by DLK Investment Management LLC

DLK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,699 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.02. 2,173,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,129,670. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

