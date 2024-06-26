Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 35,031,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 91,104,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nikola

Nikola Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $448.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($3.00). The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky acquired 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $539,994.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Nikola by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 159,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 419,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 29,904 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nikola by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.