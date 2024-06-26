Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Holdings Trimmed by Folketrygdfondet

Folketrygdfondet cut its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,357,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,615,659 shares during the quarter. Nokia Oyj makes up approximately 0.9% of Folketrygdfondet’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $43,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 31,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 71,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,483,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,255,015. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.