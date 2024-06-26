Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.80 Per Share

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON NXR traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 232.50 ($2.95). The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £208.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 1.42. Norcros has a one year low of GBX 134 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 237 ($3.01). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 206.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.82.

In other news, insider Stefan Allanson acquired 11,305 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £23,740.50 ($30,116.07). Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.00) price target on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.12) price target on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

