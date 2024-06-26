Nori Gerardo Lietz Acquires 10,000 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Stock

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) Director Nori Gerardo Lietz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,920.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:VRE opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.25. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 417.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Veris Residential by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

VRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

