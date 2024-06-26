NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,113.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

