NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NRG traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $87.58.
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
