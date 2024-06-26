NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NRG traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.