Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.69. Approximately 29,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 45,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 82,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,896,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

