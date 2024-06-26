Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.69. Approximately 29,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 45,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
