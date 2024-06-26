Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.95. 115,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 82,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
