Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.95. 115,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 82,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 23,926.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,852 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.