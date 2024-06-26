NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Colette Kress Sells 100,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $12,085,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,188,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,073,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Colette Kress also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $12,699,000.00.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.47. 324,803,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,637,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average is $82.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.