Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.03

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 74397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ocado Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on Ocado Group
Ocado Group Trading Down 3.1 %
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Trading Halts Explained
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- About the Markup Calculator
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.