Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.03

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDYGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 74397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ocado Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on Ocado Group

Ocado Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.

Ocado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.