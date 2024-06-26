Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.03

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 74397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ocado Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

