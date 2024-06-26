Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.63. 895,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,329,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $3,122,000. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 381,810 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $20,071,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

