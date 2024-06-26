Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.29. 31,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 879,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $610.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,610.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $612,450. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

