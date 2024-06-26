Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $110.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of OLLI opened at $98.41 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,613. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,103,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,721,000 after acquiring an additional 156,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $136,978,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after acquiring an additional 630,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

