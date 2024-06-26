Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $47,784,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.94. 2,188,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,545,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $145.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.