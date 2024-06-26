Orchid Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.35 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $72.06 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07328478 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $1,140,413.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

