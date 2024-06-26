Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Trading Down 9%

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. 14,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 25,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Owlet Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Owlet Company Profile

Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.

