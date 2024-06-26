Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

COWZ traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $54.55. 1,712,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

