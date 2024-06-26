Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PZZA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of PZZA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 91,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,810. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 396.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

