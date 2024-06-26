Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 6,235 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $7.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.