Parkside Investments LLC Buys 9,065 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.55. 2,934,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,844,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

