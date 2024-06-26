Parkside Investments LLC Cuts Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,108.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,541,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,686 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81,413 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,501,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,846,000 after acquiring an additional 143,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,841,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $31.64. 864,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,910. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1634 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

