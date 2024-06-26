Parkside Investments LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $548.14. 1,414,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,517. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

