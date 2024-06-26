Parkside Investments LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.57. 986,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,616. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $270.19. The company has a market cap of $402.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.