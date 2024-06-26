Parkside Investments LLC Sells 98,496 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,496 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 114.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,234,000 after buying an additional 442,304 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,408,000 after buying an additional 556,025 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,332,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,089,263. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $55.03.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

