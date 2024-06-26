Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $136.33 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $136.33 million and $864,602.84 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001426 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 136,400,340 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

