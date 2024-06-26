Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.960-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion. Paychex also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.96-5.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.11. 1,921,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day moving average is $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

