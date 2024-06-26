Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Price Performance

PEGA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.03. 73,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,573. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $48,278.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $48,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,504 shares of company stock worth $950,634 in the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,229,000 after acquiring an additional 310,242 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Pegasystems by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,862,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,784,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.