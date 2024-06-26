Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $45.80 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,336 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises about 3.3% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.09% of Microchip Technology worth $45,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.05. 4,561,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,713,407. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

