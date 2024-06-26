PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $160.00

Shares of PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 159.50 ($2.02), with a volume of 94233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 148.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.44. The company has a market cap of £367.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3,280.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, insider Mark Wood sold 274,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.94), for a total value of £419,786.10 ($532,520.74). Also, insider Christoph Johannes Martin sold 21,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.86), for a total value of £31,565.31 ($40,042.26). 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

