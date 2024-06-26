Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

PEY traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 387,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,751. The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$10.65 and a 1 year high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember acquired 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.41 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.70. In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember bought 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.41 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.70. Also, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$472,719.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,470 shares of company stock valued at $404,303 and have sold 168,119 shares valued at $2,584,563. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

PEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

