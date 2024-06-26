Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

TSE:PZA traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,841. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of C$12.81 and a 52 week high of C$15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$323.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of C$148.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

