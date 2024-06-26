Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

