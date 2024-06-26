Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $28.70 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 10.0% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 6,125,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,217,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,144. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

