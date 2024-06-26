Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $479,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $466.73. 249,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

