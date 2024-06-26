Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $712,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8,681.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,445,000 after buying an additional 3,311,563 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,646,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $600,098,000 after buying an additional 1,716,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,365,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.55. The company has a market capitalization of $186.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

