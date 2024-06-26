Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,722 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 213.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.4 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,334,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,066,924. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $550.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $69.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,480,846 shares of company stock valued at $949,751,461. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

