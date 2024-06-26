Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases 77,128 Shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,128 shares during the period. BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.08% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,997,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $195,000.
BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
HYMU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 73,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.
The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
