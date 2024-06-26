Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Has $6.21 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,826,000 after buying an additional 350,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,583,000 after acquiring an additional 619,609 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,435 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,900,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,809,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,644 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 627,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,242. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $81.32.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

