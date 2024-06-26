Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $375.21. 125,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,985. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $378.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

