Pro Reit (PRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Pro Reit Price Performance
Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$25.70 million for the quarter.
