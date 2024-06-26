Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s previous close.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

PRGS stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.83. 476,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Progress Software has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,941 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,127,000 after purchasing an additional 95,594 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 312,537 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

