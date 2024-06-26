ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Trading Up 0.2%

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.24 and last traded at $64.08. 5,883 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $63.93.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3646 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 191.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,529,000.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

