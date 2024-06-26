ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Trading Up 0.2%

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.24 and last traded at $64.08. 5,883 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $63.93.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3646 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile
The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.
